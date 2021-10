We’re onto Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This is the first time these two teams have faced off since last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs dispatched the Bills rather easily in that game, dashing their hopes of appearing in Super Bowl LV. Buffalo will certainly be looking to prove themselves against a team that has consistently found themselves atop the AFC in the past few seasons.

