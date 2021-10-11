Community rally turns tragic death of Atatiana Jefferson into call for activism, voting
A tragedy turned into a call for action at Sunday’s community rally to honor the memory of Atatiana Jefferson. Community leaders, activists and Jefferson’s family members pleaded to a crowd of Fort Worth residents to register to vote. They also called for new leadership in the offices of Texas Attorney General and Tarrant County District Attorney, along with community oversight of police.www.star-telegram.com
