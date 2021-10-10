Focus: On Monroe mayoral candidates in advance of early voting beginning Tuesday

In this episode of Focus with Darrell Everidge, the focus is on the two candidates running for mayor of the City of Monroe – incumbent Mayor John Howard and challenger, political newcomer Emilio Kelly. The two candidates speak on what contributions they have made to the city and the community, what challenges they believe the city faces going forward and what they believe they would bring to the table in the next four years should he be re-elected in the case of Howard or elected for a first term in the case of Kelly.