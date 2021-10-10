CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, GA

Focus: On Monroe mayoral candidates in advance of early voting beginning Tuesday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Focus with Darrell Everidge, the focus is on the two candidates running for mayor of the City of Monroe – incumbent Mayor John Howard and challenger, political newcomer Emilio Kelly. The two candidates speak on what contributions they have made to the city and the community, what challenges they believe the city faces going forward and what they believe they would bring to the table in the next four years should he be re-elected in the case of Howard or elected for a first term in the case of Kelly.

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Monroe, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Howard
Person
David Dickinson
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy