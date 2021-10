BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove woman was critically injured and her husband sustained serious burns Friday morning in a house fire. According to Beech Grove police, the man was walking a dog around 6:15 a.m. Friday and returned to find the house on fire. His wife was inside in a bedroom and had to be rescued by firefighters, who battled heavy smoke and fire at the single-story house on 4th Avenue, near Emerson and Churchman avenues in Beech Grove.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO