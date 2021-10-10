NOW IS THE TIME FOR GIVING

Now it is time to disconnect. Although we want to remain connected with friends, family and loved ones through these difficult times, there is a point where too much connection over the internet is overwhelming for the mind body and spirit. It’s prudent to disconnect from social media platforms and the information overload we are receiving. I would recommend not looking at your electronic devices for at least 1–2 hours before going to bed as well as taking thirty minutes to an hour, if possible, right when you awaken in order ensure a peaceful, calm, and neutral start to your day. It’s also a great idea to cleanse these devices with cleansing crystals, such as selenite, as they can harbor old energies some of which that are not yours and they should be released and removed daily to improve your own personal vibrational frequency.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO