The Gig 10/9/21

Mark Harmon has exited NCIS after 18 years of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The show’s October 11th episode was Harmon’s final installment as the lead of the long-running CBS police procedural. In the said episode, titled Great Wide Open, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the installment, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely, opting not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs told McGee. “I’m not going back home.”
Comments / 0