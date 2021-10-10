CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gig 10/9/21

By Gianna Militana
LSU Reveille
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo guests on the show this week! The playlist is poppin' and I'm happy to share it with you all. Vanilla Bean - Oh, Hi Mark. The King of Carrot Flowers, Part 1 - Neutral Milk Hotel. Two-Headed Boy, Part 2 - Neutral Milk Hotel.

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

LSU Reveille

Timeless Nostalgia 10/15/21

It's a Friday night and you know how we get down on Timeless Nostalgia. Here's a list of everything played during the show. See you next week!. I’m Gonna Let My Heart Do The Walking - The Supreme. Turn the Beat Around - Vicki Sue Robinson. Soul Makossa - Manu...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Jesy Nelson ethnicity revealed as blackfishing controversy reignites

Former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson is back and better than ever. Fans now want to know her ethnicity following the music video for her debut solo track Boyz. Jesy has been accused by fans of blackfishing – a term that refers to someone who is non-Black people and has altered their appearance to appear Black or somewhat racially ambiguous.
CELEBRITIES
#Carrot#Motel#Radio#Parasite#Dog#Insane Baby#Song Odie
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lance Bass and Husband Share Birth of 'Baby Dragon' Twins

Back in June, Bass, 42, told People that he and artist Turchin, 34, had gone through years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage in their journey to become dads. "You have your vision of how it's all going to go, right? When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about," Lance said at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
geekspin

Why did Mark Harmon leave NCIS?

Mark Harmon has exited NCIS after 18 years of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The show’s October 11th episode was Harmon’s final installment as the lead of the long-running CBS police procedural. In the said episode, titled Great Wide Open, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the installment, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely, opting not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs told McGee. “I’m not going back home.”
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Usher Hold His Newborn Baby in the Delivery Room

Usher is sharing a sweet video from the day his son was born. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, his 43rd birthday, to post the clip, which shows him and girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in the moments before, during and after their son, Sire Castrello's, arrival. Usher and Goicoechea welcomed...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE

