Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prague, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Prague. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN