Ground Rule Trouble: Red Sox bounce Rays in 13 on odd call

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
Fort Bend Herald
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately --...

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays open their American League Division Series Thursday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Raysodds with MLB picks and predictions. The Rays won the AL East and the league's...
(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the fourth hour with calls on the Rays possibly being overrated, the Red Sox lineup, and Eduardo Rodriguez home/road splits. (10:45) We dive into some of the betting odds for the Red Sox-Rays series in the ALDS and whether the Red Sox will wear their Boston Marathon uniforms on Monday.
After a chaotic conclusion to the American League regular season, the winner-take-all Wild Card Game on Tuesday night between archrivals New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox charted a clear path forward heading into the American League Division Series. It was also the first time the rivals had faced one...
The Tampa Bay Rays were the best team in the American League during the regular season, the only club in the AL to win 100 games. Now the Boston Red Sox have them one loss away from calling it a season. After dropping the opener in the best-of-five American League...
The Red Sox appeared to catch an enormous break on Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS when Kevin Kiermayer’s drive to right center was ruled a ground-rule double. With a runner on first and one out in the 13th inning, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Kiermayer hit a rocket to the wall. The ball bounced back, hit the ground and then — sparking an odd sequence — hit Hunter Renfroe. After hitting Renfroe, the ball bounded back up in the air. Renfroe tried to snare it before it went over the wall, but it landed behind the fence and out of his grasp.
Through three games, the American League Division Series between the Rays and Red Sox has been marked by quirky ballpark oddities. Thursday's Game 1 featured a home run by Nelson Cruz that clanged off the catwalk as Tampa Bay won 5-0. Game 3 on Sunday night saw Fenway Park's odd dimensions enter the fray, this time in much more consequential—and controversial—fashion.
The Red Sox look to advance to the ALCS after a wild Sunday victory over Tampa Bay when they take on the Rays tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:07 p.m., FS1). HOOOOO BOOOOOY that was something, wasn’t it? A blown lead, a fortuitous and a (naturally) well-timed Christian Vázquez homer have put the Sox on the precipice of advancing at the expense of the first-place Rays, who figure to be frothing mad heading into tonight’s game. With both bullpens taxed, the Rays will turn to Collin McHugh to open things up and sort of string it together after that, while the Sox will hope E-Rod can pull a vintage #Ed performance out when they need it the most. After his relative dud Game 1, you could argue he’s due, and if he’s on his way out of Boston after this year, this is his chance to make himself a bona fide legend before switching jerseys.
BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately —...
BOSTON (AP) _ Kike Hernandez delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of...
