UPDATE: Police identify man shot in Marigny over weekend

UPDATE: On Monday, October 11, the New Orleans Coroner identified the victim in this incident as 23-year-old Michael Williams.

The preliminary cause of death for Williams has been listed as a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A weekend shooting in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood left a man in the hospital.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street.

NOPD reports a male victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for a gunshot wound.

Police have not yet identified a suspect nor a motive in this case.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

