CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

World Mental Health Day: How experts believe the pandemic reshaped mental health

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sUVl_0cNI7Ajk00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Sunday is World Mental Health Day and some health leaders say as we approach nearly two years fighting the coronavirus pandemic, mental health concerns are spiking among Ohioans of all ages. Experts say 50-percent of most mental health illnesses start by age 14. With many changes in lifestyles, routines and health concerns, the focus should be shifting to addressing mental health.

“So we have something already brewing, and that is people who are vaccinated versus people who are not vaccinated and the fear and anxiety of being around people who might shed the disease and cause me to catch covid,” said Executive Director ADAMHS, Helen Jones-Kelley.

Quarantine’s toll on mental health

Some experts believe the pandemic caused a distinct division among people, the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. Additionally, they say people have suffered the most through isolation and limited face-to-face interactions.

“One of the biggest things we need to be concerned about is that so many people have worked remotely and have a set routine and now they’re going to be asked to return to the office,” said Jones-Kelley.

With constant changes over the past 19 months, experts are encouraging people to maintain healthy and stable relationships and keep communication open.

“The biggest thing we have to take away from this is going at your own rate, set your own rate and do what you’re comfortable with,” said Medical Director Atrium Medical Center Behavioral Health, Dr. Jonathan Lazzara.

Even with a world changing at a fast pace, mental health experts encourage people to establish their new normal and return to old routines at their own pace. Right now, mental health concerns at the top of their list is anxiety and depression.

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 7,700+ new daily cases reported

“Does the vaccination even work ? Why am I still having to wear a mask if the vaccinations I got are supposed to work? Do the other vaccinations cause more problems than others? These are the general concerns that are associated with anxiety and depression.” said Dr. Lazzara.

In order to battle mental health concerns, Ohio Masonic Home is using past experiences to be prepared. They’ve conservatively reopened facilities to visitors, but their Pandemic Plan allows them to shut down within 30 minutes and distribute PPE to protect staff and residents. Ohio Masonic staff says the pandemic has brought drastic change to day-to-day operations, but are battling worries with a concrete plan.

“We became so regimented in how we lived our life everyday in the pandemic,” said Executive Director Tony Berardi. “The staff is prepared, they’re educated, we continuously educate and we can execute our pandemic plan at any point.”

According to the Coronavirus Dashboard, the state is nearing 55-percent of eligible Ohioans who have started the vaccination process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dayton Children’s Hospital seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital expressed concern Thursday with the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations they’re seeing, along with having to make difficult decisions daily on how many patients they can take in. “People in my role and the other children’s hospital in the state of Ohio are doing the same thing, which means […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio

(WDTN) – WDTN is proud to partner with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, Goodwill Easter Seals, The Drug Enforcement Agency and East End Services to air the one-hour special “WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio.” “WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio”Saturday, October 167-8 p.m. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, during a […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

WDTN

1K+
Followers
698
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy