Cardinals' A.J. Green: Season-low one catch Sunday

Green gathered in one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win against the 49ers. On the receiving end of six passes in each of the Cardinals' first four games of the season, Green was held in check Week 5. Even counting plays that didn't count in the box score -- his only potential other target, a deep shot early in the second quarter, fell incomplete, but the play was nullified by a defensive holding penalty -- he wouldn't have had a large share in the passing attack that ultimately included just 28 targets in all. Green will look to bounce back next Sunday in Cleveland in what could be a high-scoring affair.