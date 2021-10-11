CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Michigan AG joins other state in filling complaint against USPS

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AICqD_0cNI63g700

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining others from across the country in challenging a 10-year plan by the head of the United States Postal Service, and it’s something a former mail carrier is backing.

After working as a mail carrier for 42 years, Shari Dubois says she’s concerned about the changes underway at the USPS. She hopes a new challenge by the Michigan Attorney General will be successful.

“I mailed an anniversary card in West Bloomfiled to go to Novi and it took six days. I could have walked there.” Dubois said.

Dubois is also troubled by delays that have worsened under the leader ship of postmaster general Louis Dejoy.

“I think he wants to make money. It’s not about that. The post office is put in place to get a letter from point A to point B.” she said.

Nessel is now joining a coalition, including attorneys general from New York and Pennsylvania, to demand review of a 10-year plan to transform the USPS.

"They didn’t go through the formal process or comply with the law. It’s already happening.” Nessel said.

The complaint is heading to the postal regulatory commission, an independent federal agency providing transparency and accountability.

“It would close many postal offices. Decrease hours of those left and slow down delivery.” adds Nessel, who says further delays and disruptions must be addressed. “This is how we get prescriptions, send and receive utility bills.”

In response, a spokesperson for USPS issued a statement that says:

“The recent complaint filed by a group of Attorneys General has no legal or factual merit, and the Postal Service intends to move to dismiss it pursuant to the rules of the Postal Regulatory Commission.  The Postal Service has and will continue to follow all statutory and regulatory requirements as we move forward on implementing our strategic plan to restore service excellence and financial sustainability.”

The complaint is also asking for a process that allows public comment on the plan. Right now, roughly 20 AG’S are engaged in this effort.

Comments / 3

Related
kjluradio.com

State Auditor files lawsuit againt Board of Accountancy over Hawley investigation

State Auditor Nicole Galloway files a lawsuit against the State Board of Accountancy, in connection with an investigation into former Attorney General Josh Hawley. Last year, Galloway’s office released an audit that claimed the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, under Hawley, may have misused state resources in Hawley’s successful U.S. Senate campaign. Hawley filed a complaint with the Board of Accountancy, which launched an investigation.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
nbc25news.com

New Michigan license laws expect to reform penalties for violations

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is expected to stop suspending drivers licenses for issues unrelated to driving safety starting Friday after new laws passed in 2020. More than 73,000 Michiganders are anticipated to have infractions removed; about half of them are expected to use their licenses or get new ones immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan residents are charged with attempted voter fraud, according to the Attorney General’s office. According to Nessel, Trenae Rainey, Carless Clark, and Nancy Williams were all charged with attempted voter fraud involving faulty ballot signatures. According to Nessel, a stack of absentee voter applications were...
MICHIGAN STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh joins coalition filing complaint against U.S. Postal Service

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to order the U.S. Postal Service to request an advisory opinion on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service. The attorneys general submitted the complaint to the PRC, an independent … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh joins coalition filing complaint against U.S. Postal Service" The post Attorney General Frosh joins coalition filing complaint against U.S. Postal Service appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Motion Seeking To Stop Subpoena For Pennsylvania Voters’ Information

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion calling on the Commonwealth Court to strike down a subpoena seeking Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. The subpoena is a part of some senators’ efforts to look into the 2020 Presidential Election, which they call an “election audit.” The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman. The motion to stop the subpoena was filed on Thursday in Commonwealth Court. Shapiro alleges that Pennsylvania voters’ information would be “turn[ed] over to an unidentified third party” and that the subpoena would breach “basic security protocols.” Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
HARRISBURG, PA
WNEM

AG Nessel explains how new USPS plan could affect Michigan residents

Nearly two dozen attorneys general, including Michigan's Dana Nessel, are voicing concern of the United States Postal Services new plan. “Honestly, ever since Postmaster General Louis Dejoy took over the postal service it's really been an unmitigated disaster,” Nessel said. Nessel joined 20 other AGs in filing a complaint against...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Lisa Peacock Files Complaint Against Board of Health

In a complaint against her own board of health, health officer Lisa Peacock says they are endangering the safety and welfare of staff, the public, and herself. It’s all over the health department’s mask mandate for all schools in their jurisdiction. Board of Health Member Jarris Rubingh says the way it was handled wasn’t right. “Number one you got the mandate, and number two you got the way it was issued and the way it was issued was at 5:30 on a Friday afternoon,” he said. “To me, that’s just wrong.”
CHARLEVOIX, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Ag#Attorneys General#The Postal Service
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan plans regional EV charging network with four other states

LANSING, MI — The governors of five Great Lakes states, including Michigan, have signed an agreement to build a regional electric vehicle charging network. Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin announced plans for the charging network, which aims to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles by reducing the distance drivers must travel in between stations that can recharge their battery.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTAJ

AG Shapiro leads multistate coalition against USPS

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro led a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint in an effort to have an authority oversee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service. “Postmaster General DeJoy’s plan to transform the Postal Service will impact mail delivery for everyone […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Bangor Daily News

Maine joins 19 other states to challenge mail slowdown plan

Maine joined 19 other states on Thursday to challenge a cost-cutting plan from the U.S. Postal Service that will allow up to five days to deliver the most popular class of mail instead of three. The 10-year plan, which was led by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, went into effect last...
MAINE STATE
jack1065.com

AG Nessel joins group to stop USPS policy changes

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – State Attorney General Dana Nessel is one of 20 attorneys general across the country opposed to proposed changes in the business plan for the US Postal Service. The changes include a reduction in post office hours and an increase in rates. The plan is to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
My Clallam County

State Board of Health unanimously dismisses complaint against Dr. Berry

OLYMPIA – The State Board of Health unanimously dismissed a complaint today filed against Clallam and Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry. The complaint said Dr. Berry violated state law last month when she issued a vaccine mandate to enter restaurants. The 84-page complaint, filed by county resident Patricia Monson and another person whose name had been redacted, claimed that Dr. Berry does not have the authority to issue such an order on her own and should have done so only after formal approval from the County Board of Health.
OLYMPIA, WA
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses the changes in USPS structure

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about a multi-state formal complaint regarding the USPS’ new ten-year plan enacted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Additionally, Attorney General Nessel discusses an upcoming rally in favor of further 2020 election audits that is falsely claiming extreme voter fraud in Michigan, as well as her office’s efforts to curb the adverse effects of social media on the development of Michigan’s children and teens.
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Other States Joining Investigation into Glasser Closure

(Bismarck, ND) -- At least two states are joining North Dakota's investigation into the sudden closure of Bismarck-based Glasser Images. The North Dakota Attorney General's Office has received over 170 consumer complaints against the photography business. Owner Jack Glasser's attorney Tim O'Keefe said Tuesday evening that the company will allow subcontractors to give photos and videos to couples who have had previous weddings.
BISMARCK, ND
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy