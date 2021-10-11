CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Lincoln; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Eastern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma Central Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 917 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stroud to near Little to near Konawa, moving east-northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shawnee, Cushing, Seminole, Tecumseh, Holdenville, Chandler, Wewoka, Stroud, Prague, Konawa, Wetumka, Meeker, Maud, Davenport, Earlsboro, Bowlegs, Asher, Cromwell, Johnson and Sparks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

