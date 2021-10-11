CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Osage and central Pawnee Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles east of Blackburn, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Hominy Cleveland... Barnsdall Wynona... Ralston Avant... Osage Hallett... Blackburn Tallant... Pershing Nelagoney MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

