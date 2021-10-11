Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.