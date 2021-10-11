Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez:. “An update or Christopher Ramirez shows that he has been improving at the hospital and doing very well. Sgt. Martha Smith of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office who has been with the Ramirez family throughout this ordeal reports from the hospital that he more than likely will be released on Monday 11 October 2021 and return home. His mother said that she would like to meet with the press and thank everyone for their support and kindness and see Christopher.