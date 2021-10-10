CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Jets in NFL Week 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons

By Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Wilson and the Jets’ offense regressed in London. The Jets ran eight offensive plays in their first three series, the third ending with Wilson getting picked off. The Falcons came in as the worst-scoring defense in the league and the Jets didn’t get into the end zone until the second half — and only with help from a big special teams play and a pass interference call. Wilson was 19-for-32 for 192 yards with one interception and a number of other badly thrown passes. No Jets receiver had more than four catches. Corey Davis had two drops. The Falcons were down to their third-string slot corner, and Jamison Crowder had just four catches for 24 yards.

