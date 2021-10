One of the stranger NFL stories in recent memory comes from Friday’s report from Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal on how Las Vegas Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden sent an email full of racist stereotypes demeaning NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in 2011 (while Gruden was an ESPN analyst). In particular, that email (from Gruden to then-Washington GM Bruce Allen) saw Gruden saying “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” and it led to Gruden claiming to the WSJ “I don’t have a racial bone in my body,” and to the team offering a “this is not what the Raiders stand for” statement from owner Mark Davis. Well, after the Raiders’ 20-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday, Gruden put out some further thoughts in a post-game press conference:

