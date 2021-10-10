Newton honored with statewide water quality award

NEWTON — The Newton Water Treatment Plant has been honored for the 18th consecutive year with a prestigious award for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards. The N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award was accepted by Newton Public Works and Utilities Director Dusty Wentz and his staff at the Newton City Council meeting on Sept. 21. Newton was one of 13 water treatment facilities in the state recognized with the Gold Star Honor for receiving the award for 10 or more consecutive years. There are more than 150 water treatment facilities in North Carolina.