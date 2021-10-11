One person in critical condition after a shooting on northeast side

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed the victim to have been an adult male. He was taken to an area hospital and is now in stable condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after 10 shots were fired on the 3400 block of 36th St, IMPD confirmed. Neighbors had called and had found a person had been shot in the neck.

The cause of the shooting and information regarding the victim and suspect is unknown at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is released.

