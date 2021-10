Glamorgan have signed experienced batter Sam Northeast on a three-year deal.Northeast, 31, played for three different counties last season, starting out with Hampshire before taking on loan stints at Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire and was previously captain of Kent With over 10,000 first-class runs and 25 centuries to his name, as well as strong records in white-ball cricket, he will be hoping to reinvigorate his career with the reigning 50-over champions.Some career so far with plenty more to come! Who's excited to see Sam in action @SophiaGardens next summer? ✋#GoGlam pic.twitter.com/pb6JEofu4A— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) October 8, 2021Director of...

