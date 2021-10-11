Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Somervell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Somervell The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Somervell County in north central Texas Johnson County in north central Texas Central Bosque County in central Texas Hill County in central Texas Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Godley to 7 miles southwest of Cleburne State Park to near Meridian State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Ennis, Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Hillsboro, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Ovilla, Venus, Ferris, Whitney, Palmer, Italy and Itasca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH