CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creek County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Drumright to 8 miles southeast of Stroud to 5 miles west of Cromwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okemah Okfuskee... Mannford Drumright... Boley Depew... Paden Bearden... Slick Castle... Shamrock Welty... Milfay Mason This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Creek County, OK
City
Stroud, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bristow, OK
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy