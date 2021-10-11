Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Drumright to 8 miles southeast of Stroud to 5 miles west of Cromwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okemah Okfuskee... Mannford Drumright... Boley Depew... Paden Bearden... Slick Castle... Shamrock Welty... Milfay Mason This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH