Kyle Pitts sprung from his stance at the line of scrimmage, angling his route toward the back corner of the end zone and fighting off Jets’ defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. The Atlanta Falcons’ second possession of the game had reached the 1-yard line at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter, with Pitts, their rookie tight end, anchoring it four plays prior with an 18-yard catch where he used his 6-foot-6 frame to extend past Michael Carter II — the Jets’ 5-foot-10 cornerback — and hauled in the completion.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO