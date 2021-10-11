CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Louisiana trooper, woman killed in shooting rampage

A Louisiana state trooper was killed by a man who authorities believe also fatally shot another person and wounded three others across multiple parishes, the state police said.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of the force, was ambushed in his patrol vehicle Saturday near Prairieville, according to a Louisiana State Police news release. The suspect, Matthew Mire, 31, was taken into custody that night after a daylong manhunt.

“(Gaubert) served selflessly and courageously to keep our people and our communities safe, and he represents the best of all us,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Sunday.

The trooper was found dead near the scene of another killing. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Mire fatally shot Pamela Adair, 37, at a home around 3 a.m. on Saturday before fleeing. Authorities said they have reason to believe she was Mire’s half-sister, but his motive for shooting her wasn’t immediately clear. He also shot a man who was transported to a hospital, the sheriff said.

In Livingston Parish, authorities said Mire shot two people — a man and woman — at a trailer park on Highway 444. Deputies said the man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in both her arm and leg around midnight Saturday. Both of those victims are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe Mire fired at another state trooper while fleeing into East Baton Rouge Parish. The trooper wasn’t injured, but his police car was damaged by bullets.

Mire was taken to a local hospital for injuries stemming from a police dog bite and a gunshot wound to his leg that police believe was self-inflicted. Troopers are watching over him at the medical facility, and he will be booked upon release.

Mire could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

State detectives obtained arrest warrants for charges including first-degree murder of a police officer in Ascension Parish. In East Baton Rouge Parish, they obtained warrants for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.

