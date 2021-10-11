CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Wants to Make a Broadway Feast Out of a Funeral

By Tim Teeman
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is time for the Mabry family to go to church, and they are taking us with them. Douglas Lyons’ comedy is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who is not only making his Broadway debut with this play but at 27 is the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Levingston is also director of industry initiatives for the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which is leading Broadway’s ongoing reckoning with race, racism, and representation.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
thethreetomatoes.com

Six-Those Wacky Wives of Henry VIII Make it to Broadway

What I love about Six, the new Broadway musical, is their advertising campaign. Divorced. Beheaded. Broadway. That is one of the most compelling campaigns ever. Super clever, I thought. I was excited to see Six because the buzz around this show is huge. Once in the theatre, the excitement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Review: Chicken & Biscuits Provides Plenty of Comfort Food

As those of us who grew up in households without a great cook all know, a meal can be overcooked or half-baked, yet made with enough love that it can still be satisfying – even delicious. As frequent theatergoers also know, the same can be said of plays, which may explain one reason audiences are jumping to their feet at the end of Douglas Lyons’ “Chicken & Biscuits” at Circle in the Square.
FOOD & DRINKS
hartford.edu

Hartt School Alumnus Makes Playwriting Debut on Broadway

Douglas Lyons ’09 (Hartt) is no stranger to Broadway, having performed in such shows as The Book of Mormon and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. But it’s his talent behind the scenes that currently has him in the spotlight. Lyons’s playwriting debut, Chicken & Biscuits, officially opened on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 10.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
t2conline.com

Chicken & Biscuits Is A Little Under-baked

Chicken & Biscuits opened at Circle In The Square Theater today and it is not fully ready for primetime. The show has a cast of seven, five actors all making their Broadway debut, not to mention the director who is a newbie to Broadway as well. The show has some...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
cititour.com

Review: Is This A Room Makes Its Home On Broadway

Does the punishment fit the crime? That’s a conversation we have a lot in America these days, whether it’s after watching the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the murder of George Floyd; reading various reports of the cases of celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who paid to get their children into prestigious colleges; or even after viewing this week’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU.” It’s also a question likely to be on the minds of audiences after seeing “Is This A Room,” now at the Lyceum Theatre. Read Full Review.
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

How Norm Lewis Found New Rhythms in 'Chicken & Biscuits'

The fan-favorite Broadway veteran Norm Lewis is doing something he’s never done before: starring on Broadway in a play. After a career marked by many of the great roles in musical theater (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Porgy and Bess”), the actor’s turn in the new comedy “Chicken & Biscuits” is giving him the chance to create a performance without having a musical score around to back him up.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cleo King
Person
Michael Urie
TheDailyBeast

‘The Lehman Trilogy’ on Broadway Takes Capitalism, and Makes It Golden

Two and a half years ago, The Lehman Trilogy played in New York City’s cavernous Park Avenue Armory—and from where this critic was sitting it was lost, airless, and pretty unintelligible. Somewhere, over on my left, a stage consisting of a fancy glass cube fashioned into a variously partitioned office revolved in jerky fashion, as the story of the evolution of the famous banking family unfolded. Necks were craned, hopes the stage would draw closer were dashed. And this went on for over three and a half hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thatssotampa.com

Broadway Ball After Dark – a glamorous night out while supporting The Straz

The curtains are rising at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. In celebration of Broadway’s return to Tampa, the venue will host a glamourous evening for a good cause on Oct. 23: Broadway Ball After Dark. Attendees will hear classic Broadway tunes, place bids in an exhilarating silent auction,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Chicken Biscuits#Broadway Debut
Hawk Eye

Out of the Attic: Tin stands as testament to Chicken Bones candies

The metal tin dates to sometime between 1900 and 1950. It depicts a bowl of unidentifiable objects on the front and hails from Chicago. There is not a lot of information on the Flavour Candy Co., which made the candies that once occupied the inside of our candy tin. We don’t even know who donated the object to the museum, or when. It is classified as a “found on shelf” object, meaning it was found on a shelf, with no documentation.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
CBS New York

New Musical ‘Girl From The North Country,’ Featuring Songs By Bob Dylan, Reopens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Music legend Bob Dylan had a message for theatergoers attending the reopening of the new Broadway musical “Girl from the North Country” on Wednesday night. During curtain call for the show, which features Bob Dylan songs, actress Mare Winningham read a letter from Dylan, who thanked the cast and creative team. “Sorry I can’t be here tonight, but I’ve seen this play more than once. It’s moved me every time. My songs couldn’t be in better hands,” Winningham read. “Girl from the North Country” is on stage at the Belasco Theatre on 44th Street.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Spotted Shopping In LA After Dinner With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller — Photo

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in a chic gray outfit after dinner with her ex, Johnny Lee Miller. Could a full-blown reignited romance be in the works?. Angelina Jolie, 46, may have just fueled romance rumors with global pop star The Weeknd, 31, but lately, she’s garnered even more buzz around reuniting with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller, 48. The Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in LA after having dinner with her ex, raising curiosity about the nature of the former couple’s relationship. Could another A-list couple reunite after years of separation?
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy