‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Wants to Make a Broadway Feast Out of a Funeral
It is time for the Mabry family to go to church, and they are taking us with them. Douglas Lyons’ comedy is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who is not only making his Broadway debut with this play but at 27 is the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Levingston is also director of industry initiatives for the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which is leading Broadway’s ongoing reckoning with race, racism, and representation.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0