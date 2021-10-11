CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Southwest cancelations force travelers to find a new route

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411CzB_0cNHzEAG00

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend causing travel nightmares for thousands in airports nationwide.

Mike England was stuck in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon and one of the many who made last-minute arrangements to get home.

“We were supposed to land back in St. Louis this morning at 7:50 a.m. We’ll get into today at 5:50 p.m.,” England said.

Top story: Officers issue 85 citations during Operation I-70 Impact this weekend

The airline released a statement on social media saying: “We experienced significant impact in the Florida airports yesterday (Friday) evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations.”

England and his wife were just a few of the thousands of southwest airlines travelers forced to adjust their travel plans over the weekend as more than 25% of its flights were canceled.

“When we got to the Southwest gate and talked to them, we found out that the flight that they put us on, we were not going to be on a flight until Tuesday.”

By Sunday afternoon, England was getting his updates from his phone and social media while also getting ready for his next flight on another airline.

Trending story: Massive St. Louis street racing event under investigation

“It’s a long day at the airport when you get here at 4:30 a.m. and you don’t get on a flight until 3:50 p.m.,” England said.

He’s glad to know when he’ll finally be home after an extended stay in Philadelphia.

“We’ve been talking to some other people and there’s been some really kind of nightmare situations, so we feel lucky and blessed that we’re able to get out of here today,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

The story of Missouri’s one and only shark attack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Governor of Colorado’s boast about the state’s low rate of shark attacks is raising some questions. Why are there reports of shark attacks in some landlocked states? How are Missouri and Illinois on this list when they are so far away from the ocean? Well, the attacks probably did not […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Florida State
City
Philadelphia, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
FOX 2

Dierbergs hosts company-wide hiring event Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs is hosting a company-wide hiring event Thursday. The grocery store chain is looking to fill positions at all of its metro area stores. Apply for a position at any store between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday. The company promises flexible schedules, excellent benefits, pay for experience, and for a limited […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Why are we seeing woolly bear caterpillars everywhere?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You have probably seen them around this time of the year. Kelly McGowan, a field specialist in Horticulture with the MU Extension Office, joins us to explain what these little creatures are. She says they are looking for a place to hibernate right now, that’s why you...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike England
FOX 2

Is Target coming to Midtown St. Louis? Plans offer clues

ST. LOUIS-Rumors of ‘big box’ retail interest in coming to the city of St. Louis have ebbed and flowed in recent years, but it appears one of them is moving forward with plans to put a store in Midtown. Plans filed with the St. Louis Development Corporation have identified Target as a potential tenant in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

1K+
Followers
372
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy