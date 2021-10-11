Southwest cancelations force travelers to find a new route

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend causing travel nightmares for thousands in airports nationwide.

Mike England was stuck in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon and one of the many who made last-minute arrangements to get home.

“We were supposed to land back in St. Louis this morning at 7:50 a.m. We’ll get into today at 5:50 p.m.,” England said.

The airline released a statement on social media saying: “We experienced significant impact in the Florida airports yesterday (Friday) evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations.”

England and his wife were just a few of the thousands of southwest airlines travelers forced to adjust their travel plans over the weekend as more than 25% of its flights were canceled.

“When we got to the Southwest gate and talked to them, we found out that the flight that they put us on, we were not going to be on a flight until Tuesday.”

By Sunday afternoon, England was getting his updates from his phone and social media while also getting ready for his next flight on another airline.

“It’s a long day at the airport when you get here at 4:30 a.m. and you don’t get on a flight until 3:50 p.m.,” England said.

He’s glad to know when he’ll finally be home after an extended stay in Philadelphia.

“We’ve been talking to some other people and there’s been some really kind of nightmare situations, so we feel lucky and blessed that we’re able to get out of here today,” he said.

