Family Relationships

A parents’ guide to Instagram: What parents need to know to keep kids safe

By Merve Dikici
 7 days ago

Many parents are concerned about their children’s use of social media. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee , testified before Congress on how social media platforms like Instagram can “harm children.” The company is under scrutiny for its own internal research showing that Instagram is dangerous to teenage girls. TODAY interviewed experts to find out what parents should know about their children’s Instagram use.

Florida State
Simone Biles
