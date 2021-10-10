CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly Ringwald hasn’t shown her twins her movies yet because of ‘troubling’ elements

By Merve Dikici
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Ringwald has changed her opinion about classic 1980s movies. She’s not just a mom to three children, but she is also a mother of adolescent twins. Ringwald is the mom of Mathilda (17), and Roman (12). She has been open about her changing perceptions of her early films, including “Sixteen Candles” (1984), “The Breakfast Club (1985), and “Pretty In Pink” (1986). She told TODAY in 2016 that she had let Mathilda see those films and was thrilled to see how “connected” the young lady was with them.

Molly Ringwald says she hasn’t ‘found the strength’ to show her beloved ’80s movies to her ‘woke’ 12-year-old daughter

Molly Ringwald said she’s hesitant to share her beloved ’80s films with her younger children. The actor said her “woke” 12-year-old daughter may view them as “troubling” or problematic. “I just don’t know how I’m gonna go through that,” she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. Molly Ringwald starred in some...
Molly Ringwald
Adele
Andy Cohen
