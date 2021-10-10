Molly Ringwald hasn’t shown her twins her movies yet because of ‘troubling’ elements

Molly Ringwald has changed her opinion about classic 1980s movies. She’s not just a mom to three children, but she is also a mother of adolescent twins. Ringwald is the mom of Mathilda (17), and Roman (12). She has been open about her changing perceptions of her early films, including “Sixteen Candles” (1984), “The Breakfast Club (1985), and “Pretty In Pink” (1986). She told TODAY in 2016 that she had let Mathilda see those films and was thrilled to see how “connected” the young lady was with them.