The Houston Astros won the first World Series in franchise history in 2017 and have made the playoffs in each season following, but have not won another championship. The Chicago White Sox have reached the postseason for the second year in a row for the first time in franchise history. Their last World Series title came in 2005 in a sweep of the Astros, then in the National League. The clubs meet Thursday afternoon in their first playoff meeting since in Game 1 of the American League Division Series from Houston. It's a matchup of AL Cy Young contenders in the White Sox's Lance Lynn (11-6, 2.69 ERA) and Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (13-5, 3.16).

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO