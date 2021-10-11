The Walking Dead Season 11A Finale Cliffhanger Leaves Fates Up in the Air
Like the cliffhanger that left Maggie (Lauren Cohan) hanging on for life to start Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the first part of the final season ends with a cliffhanger — and a few fates left up in the air. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." With enemies Pope (Ritchie Coster) and Maggie both out for blood in their season-long war over Meridian, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) fight their own war back home: a violent storm that brings walkers flooding into an already vulnerable Alexandria.comicbook.com
