Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro kicks off UCSB ‘Justice for All’ series in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former U.S. Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro spoke at Campbell Hall Sunday evening for UCSB's newest Arts & Lectures series Justice for All .

Castro previously served as mayor for San Antonio, Texas, from 2009 to 2014 before serving as the 16th secretary for Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. He then decided to put his bid in for president in the 2020 election.

He made history in 2001 as San Antonio’s youngest city councilman at that time, and again in 2012 as the first Latino to deliver the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

Castro gave a speech on Sunday called Waking Up From My American Dream where he shared insights from his political journey and actionable ways students can effect change in the world.

“In the end, the American dream is not a sprint, or even a marathon, but a relay," said Castro. "Our families don't always cross the finish line in the span of one generation. But each generation passes on to the next the fruits of their labor.”

Sunday's event kicked off UCSB's Justice for All series which aims to confront inequalities that shape our policies, institutions and lives.

Throughout the series, public figures, organizers, thinkers and doers will speak to students to expose deeply embedded injustices and call for a more equitable future.

For more information and to buy tickets to future Arts & Lectures events, click here .

