Study: School gun violence in 2021 among the deadliest years in history

By JAKOB THORINGTON Post Register
rexburgstandardjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s return to school has been one of the deadliest for students across the nation as counts of gun violence in schools exceeds figures from prior years. From Aug. 1 to Sept. 15, there have been 30 instances of gunfire on school grounds, killing five and wounding 23, according to data collected by Everytown for Gun Safety. That is the most instances and people shot in that back-to-school period since Everytown started tracking gunfire on school grounds in 2013.

