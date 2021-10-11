Golfers staying in Las Vegas after Shriners Open for CJ Cup

With the Shriners Children’s Open in the books, players can turn their attention to next week and the CJ Cup at The Summit Club. The tournament features an elite field of just 78 players, playing a no-cut event with $9.75 million on the line. For more than half the field, there will be no travel involved. Forty-five players who teed it up at TPC Summerlin can stay put in Las Vegas for another week as they are in the field. And a loaded field it is.