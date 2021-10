A week after scoring touchdowns with video-game ease against the Eagles, Mahomes and Co. looked unusually out of sync at Arrowhead. Sometimes, drops were the culprit. Other times, Mahomes himself threw off-balance for no good reason. They flashed some red-zone creativity and looked primed for a potential shootout early, but they just never got into a rhythm. Edwards-Helaire struggled before leaving with a knee injury, so Mahomes was the only real threat on the ground, and not even Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce could find much room deep downfield.

