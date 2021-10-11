CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brace for problems at the grocery store for the holidays

 5 days ago
You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products.

Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.

For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges getting glass bottles.

Some companies such as Costco and Sam's Club have recently re-instated purchase limits for customers on some products.

It's unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

user from Ca.
5d ago

This is all planned, mandated to crush America into Socialism...they have hijacked our Country, have their tentacles in everything to destroy us within...☠ giving this Anti-American Regime total Power and Control...

KAG2021
5d ago

Biden’s America. Venezuela anyone? Get the picture? This man and his administration are destroying us and our country

David Woody
5d ago

Say thank you biden for the unconstitutional mandates and now stores will close jobs lost because of his incompetence

