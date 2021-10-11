CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears, Khalil Mack finally get their revenge on Raiders

 5 days ago
The last time the Bears played the Raider, in London in 2019, it was one of the most disappointing games of the season. They were 3-1 going into the game, the defense was playing arguably better than it had in 2018 up to that point, and Khalil Mack was set to get his revenge against the team that traded him.

