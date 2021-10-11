Bears, Khalil Mack finally get their revenge on Raiders

Khalil Mack and the Bears will visit the Raiders in Sin City on Sunday. It’s fitting. The original sin of Jon Gruden’s Raiders tenure was trading Mack to Chicago in 2018, just before Gruden’s first season began. While Mack vs. Gruden doesn’t register on the reunion Richter scale quite like Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick, it’s still a Shakespearean matchup. Gruden said he cried for three days after trading Mack. It’s easy to see why he was emotional. At the time of the deal, Mack was only a couple of years removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year honors. Unsurprisingly, the Raiders struggled to replace him. What was surprising was how thirsty they were to get Mack back. Before free agency this year—and yes, I said this year, in 2021—the Raiders called the Bears about reacquiring Mack, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. That is the football equivalent of a “u up?” text to your ex.

