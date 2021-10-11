CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

By StÃ©phane ORJOLLET, MIGUEL MEDINA, Ina FASSBENDER
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M285g_0cNHuto400
The promise to gradually ramp up aid for the Global South to $100 billion per year by 2020 was first make at the 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen /AFP/File

A hundred billion dollars every year â- that's the aid promised more than a decade ago to help developing nations curb their carbon pollution and adapt to devastating climate impacts.

But rich countries have not delivered on that pledge, a failure that could undermine a critical COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month already riven with tensions, experts say.

- The Context -

The vow to gradually ramp up aid for the Global South to $100 billion (86.5 billion euros) per year by 2020 was first made at the 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen.

A decade later, wealthy nations were still far from the mark, with the total below $80 billion in 2019, according to the OECD, which took on the role of tracking climate finance.

If only outright grants and not loans are considered, the amount drops by almost half, say NGOs that monitor money flows.

With a Democrat back in the White House, the US has doubled its aid and promises $11.4 billion per year by 2024, but it's still not enough to close the gap. Canada and Germany are expected to announce enhanced commitments before the Glasgow summit opens on October 31.

China may be the world's top carbon polluter today, accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, but the United States and other rich countries are historically the main emitters of greenhouse gases.

COP26 host Boris Johnson recently reminded leaders at the UN that Britain had pioneered the industrial revolution and was the first country "to send enough acrid smoke into the atmosphere to disrupt the natural order".

"We understand that when developing countries look to us for help, we have to shoulder our responsibilities," the British Prime Minister continued.

- Stakes high at COP26 -

One of the biggest challenges facing climate negotiations is a deficit of trust among parties, and climate finance may be the most fraught issue on the table.

"The shortfall in funds is costing lives and livelihoods," Sonam Wangi, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) negotiating bloc, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYWB9_0cNHuto400
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate speaks during an interview with AFP on the sidelines of the Youth4Climate event on September 29, 2021 in Milan /AFP/File

"Developed countries delivering on their decade-old commitment to support vulnerable countries ... will be critical for building trust and accelerating the global response to climate change."

UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa agrees that living up to those promises could be a key for unlocking other logjams.

"The complexity of the outcome of COP26 is that it is not one or two or three decisions, it has to be a package," she told journalists.

"If we can get a good perspective regarding the $100 billion, that would ... give us the means to make progress on some other issues."

- $100 billion a floor, not a ceiling -

In 2009, $100 billion sounded like a lot of money, but the recent crescendo of heatwaves, flooding caused by extreme rainfall, drought and evermore powerful storms has made it clear that it's not nearly enough, experts agree.

The sum seems especially paltry compared to the multi-trillion dollar Covid recovery packages that have been cobbled together to prop up rich economies.

"A combined global fiscal response to the crisis of close to $12 trillion begs a question," climate finance experts commissioned by the UN wrote in a recent report.

"If a pandemic can provoke such a rapid and far-reaching response, at scale, surely the world can muster the necessary will to act with similar decisiveness and urgency in response to the climate crisis?"

"The $100 billion target therefore needs to be seen as a floor and not as a ceiling," the added.

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, representing the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 48 countries home to a billion people, said financing should be broadened to include sovereign debt relief.

"We are so threatened that we might not have an island or a country much longer, so it's hardly possible for us to pay the debt if we are not around," he said.

"Is it not then reasonable for climate vulnerable countries to call upon debt holders to restructure their debt?", he added, saying he would be taking this proposal to the Glasgow talks.

- Symbols of justice -

The $100 billion figure -- earmarked for emissions reduction and preparing for future climate impact -- has become a symbol of the perceived need for "climate justice", many observers point out.

The failure of rich nations to honour their pledge is especially galling in light of a separate track in the negotiations over "loss and damage", meant to cover the costs of climate-enhanced damages that have already occurred.

"The people and communities the least responsible for the rise in global emissions are facing the worst of the climate crisis right now," said Vanessa Nakate, a young climate activist from Uganda.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nations that snub Cop26 will be ‘outliers,’ Shapps says

Grant Shapps has criticised nations that do not attend the Cop26 climate summit later this month as “outliers” after reports Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend.The transport secretary told Sky News: "If countries don’t come they’ll be the outliers rather than central to this and most countries want to be relevant to this.”An unidentified British source was quoted in The Times as saying: "It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up and the PM has been told that."What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take."The 12-day summit aims to...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

McDonald's Rebuked for Greenwashing Climate Pledge

A prominent climate group accused the McDonald's corporation of another greenwashing stunt on Monday after the burger giant announced it would cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050. "This is another stunt in a long line of greenwashing trends from McDonalds," said Jennifer Molidor, senior food campaigner at...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Nasheed
Person
Patricia Espinosa
mix929.com

Airlines to accelerate climate pledge at industry talks

BOSTON, Ma (Reuters) – Global airlines are set to step up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of extra passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades. The International Air Transport Association, which groups...
BOSTON, MA
wri.org

The ACT2025 Podcast: Delivering Essential Climate Finance

This podcast highlights work from ACT2025 ahead of COP26. Please reach out to Molly Bergen for more information. In this fourth episode of the ACT2025 Podcast, we hear about the issue that underlies most other areas of climate action: how to pay for the changes needed, especially in the most vulnerable countries, and how climate finance is critical to rebuild trust between countries.
ENVIRONMENT
lawfareblog.com

China’s New Climate Pledge: Is Geopolitical Competition Good for the Climate?

For the second year in a row, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued a surprisingly ambitious new pledge to help tackle climate change. In September 2020, during the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Xi stunned most observers by committing China to slashing its carbon dioxide emissions to zero on a net basis by 2060—a commitment that was later expanded to include all greenhouse gas emissions, making it even more ambitious. This year, Xi used his General Assembly address to announce that China would cease building new coal-fired power plants overseas. Though important questions remain about its scope and applicability, the announcement represents a sharp break with Beijing’s long-standing enthusiasm for exporting fossil fuel infrastructure around the globe through the Belt and Road Initiative and other overseas investment initiatives. It also defies the conventional wisdom that, having made the Belt and Road one of his signature projects, Xi would be reluctant to limit its scope.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Un#Debt Crisis#Climate Finance#Climate Justice#Oecd#Democrat#British
BBC

Climate change: Stop smoke and mirrors, rich nations told

Rich countries' plans to curb carbon are "smoke and mirrors" and must be urgently improved, say poorer nations. Ministers meeting here in Milan at the final UN session before the Glasgow COP26 climate conference heard that some progress was being made. But officials from developing countries demanded tougher targets for...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

U.S. Philanthropist Pledges $3.5B for Climate Justice

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, has announced a plan to invest US$3.5 billion in climate justice initiatives over the next 10 years. The fund will be administered through the Waverley Street Foundation, a non-profit set up by Powell Jobs in 2016, the Associated Press reports. It will focus on “initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change,” with particular emphasis on housing, transportation, food security, and public health issues.
CHARITIES
Forbes

Understanding The Agricultural Sector’s Role In Climate Pledges

Jeremy Coller Foundation, Chief Investment Officer of Coller Capital and Chair of the FAIRR Initiative. As I have been warning investors for some time now, cows are the new coal. This November, world leaders will meet at the U.N.'s Climate Change Conference (COP26), over five years after the ground-breaking Paris...
AGRICULTURE
Next City

Why Investing in Libraries Is a Climate Justice Issue

“Libraries are essential,” said the Rev. Vernon K. Walker, senior program manager at Communities Responding to Extreme Weather. The nonprofit helps turn libraries, churches and small businesses into climate resilience hubs — trusted community organizations meant to help educate people on extreme weather and provide a physical refuge during and after disasters. “Particularly for libraries that tend to be in Black and brown communities, and particularly in libraries that are in inner cities, they are critical, essential and needed,” Walker said.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
CNBC

Airlines accelerate climate pledge despite Chinese opposition

Global airlines agreed on Monday to step up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups. The move accelerates a 12-year-old pledge to halve emissions from 2005 levels by 2050 and involves tackling an extra 300 million tons or so of carbon through measures such as bio-based sustainable aviation fuels or hybrid-electric technology.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uvureview.com

Expert: Corporations essential progress on climate, social justice

Renowned economist and author, Dr. Dambisa Moyo, spoke about the role that corporations play in the twenty-first century. Regarding the main question she addressed “why should we care given the current state of the world,” Moyo listed various challenges that society faces, such as debt, demographic and population shifts, inequality, climate change, and energy poverty.
ECONOMY
PLOS Blogs Network

At its core, the climate crisis is a crisis of politics and justice

PLOS Climate Politics & Justice Section Editor Paul G. Harris is the Chair Professor of Global and Environmental Studies at the Education University of Hong Kong. His most recent book is Pathologies of Climate Governance: International Relations, National Politics and Human Nature (Cambridge University Press, 2021). It is no longer...
ENVIRONMENT
Insurance Journal

Rich Nations Face Demands to Pay for Climate Damages Caused by Historical Emissions

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left deep scars in the tiny island nations that were in the path of the Category Five storm just before it slammed into Florida. The toll in Antigua and Barbuda added up to more than $220 million, according to one assessment backed by the United Nations—more than a quarter of the annual tax revenue collected for 2017. The island of Barbuda lost nearly half of its houses. And the island has nothing like the economic might of the U.S. to alleviate the damage.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Sparkle dims for climate finance initiative ahead of COP

Finance titan Mark Carney has pushed the global banking sector for months to adopt stronger climate action ahead of international talks in Glasgow, Scotland, next month. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeleyan Online

Air conditioning in a changing climate: a growing rich-poor divide

As the earth’s climate warms, residents of affluent nations will find some relief with air conditioning, but people in lower-income countries may have to pay vastly more for electricity or do without cooling, says a new study co-authored at the University of California, Berkeley. The research, published today in Nature,...
BERKELEY, CA
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy