NBA

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 14 in 17 minutes

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Middleton finished Sunday's preseason win over the Thunder with 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt) , three rebounds, two assists and a block. Making his preseason debut, Middleton was limited to 17 minutes of action, but he helped spur an explosive, 48-point first quarter that pushed Milwaukee to an 81-point first half. The Texas A&M product projects to once again be among the safest players in fantasy basketball after averaging at least 18 points, five rebounds and four assists per game for the fourth consecutive season in 2020-21.

