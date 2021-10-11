CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Man dies after bystanders beat, drag him from truck he used to try and run them down, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0H9H_0cNHsztA00

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — A man was dragged from his pickup truck and beaten to death early Saturday morning by a crowd of bystanders who claimed that the driver attempted to run them down on the sidewalk, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The man, identified by the coroner’s office as 40-year-old Melguin Lopez Santos, died of apparent blunt force trauma, the Los Angeles Times reported, noting an autopsy will be performed to confirm the official cause of death.

According to authorities, Santos was asked to leave Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill on Hawthorne Boulevard because of an earlier altercation inside the business, KCAL reported.

Instead of leaving, Santos allegedly climbed into his truck, accelerated onto a sidewalk and nearly ran down several patrons, the Times reported.

According to KTLA, police believe the people outside the bar tried to pull Santos from the truck, but he was able to accelerate away until he slammed into the wall of a nearby liquor store.

When the crowd again tried to extract Santos from his truck, a fight broke out, the sheriff’s department told the TV station.

Santos was found dead outside the sports bar at around 2:10 a.m., and his family confirmed his death to KTLA.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made, but authorities have identified four people involved in the fight who are cooperating with investigators, KCAL reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Los Angeles Times#Rock It Sports Lounge#Kcal#Ktla#Cox Media Group
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
45K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy