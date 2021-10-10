CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest sees full crowds, full lines this weekend

pahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of the year for people in the Midstate to get excited and attend the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest. Visitors had the opportunity to check out some unique arts and crafts, delicious food, live music, and plenty to see and do for children.

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

kusi.com

Belmont Park’s Fall Fest is in full swing

Fall Fest is back at Belmont Park. They have special seasonal events, fall treats, live music and a pumpkin patch (open daily) as well as the return of Go Karts. Fall Fest runs until November 14. Friday nights at Belmont Parks Fall Nights, they will have live acoustic music and local craft beer on tap from 5pm-8pm. Every Sunday at 5pm, they are offering free trick or treating in the park. Costumes are highly encouraged for people of all ages. On October 30th , is a Trunk of Treat event at 5pm. It’s also Kids Free October so Belmont Park is offering specials on tickets: For the month of October, buy 1 Adult Belmont Park Combo Wristband and get 1 Belmont Park Jr. Combo Wristband free! The free Jr. Combo Wristband only applies to kids 14 and under. Plus, with a purchase of any Park Pass, you can add on the “Jack O’ Pass” that allows unlimited access to the pumpkin patch, one mini pumpkin, and one session of pumpkin decorating.
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

FestivFALL ends with weekend full of events

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivFALL in Charleston wraps up this weekend, but more events are still set before the festival ends. Events for the final weekend kick off tonight Oct. 14, starting with “An Evening with West Virginia Dance, Co” at the Culture Center Theater. Tickets for the performance will be available at the door […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Day

Pumpkin-picking season in full swing in Mystic

Mystic — It's pumpkin-picking season. Families were visiting the harvest patch at Whittle's Willow Spring Farm on Thursday, picking out their favorites of the large orange squashes. The farm stand is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AGRICULTURE
South Philly Review

Fall Fest on East Passyunk

East Passyunk Avenue will be scaring up a good time for the Halloween season. The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District will host Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday on Oct. 30, bringing fall fun, costumes, crafters and entertainment to the popular South Philly avenue. “We’re excited to welcome in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Richmond.com

Top five weekend events: Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Fest, Garden Glow & Little Big Town

It’s pumpkin time, everybody! The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is back, plus Garden Glow lights up Maymont, “Pipeline” opens at Virginia Rep, Little Big Town and Patti LaBelle swing into town and there’s a bluegrass fest at Hardywood West Creek. Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival. Saturday. The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival...
FESTIVAL
Neha B

This farm in Dallas area has fall festival going in full swing; pumpkin picking, rides, corn maze, fireworks and more

It's Fall y'all! What's not to love about fall- crisp autumn leaves, cozy fall colors, the aroma of freshly baked bread and spices, the warmth of candles, and the pumpkin latte, fall is truly magical. And with this season comes so many family traditions, one being a pumpkin patch visit! If you don't have a place that is a tradition yet, this farm will give you one. If you visit this place once, you would want to come back again every year!
CANTON, TX
Ironton Tribune

Pumpkins on Vernon draws crowd

For the third year in a row, the Pumpkins on Vernon festival drew people to downtown Ironton for fall-themed fun. The event, organized by Ironton shops Cardinal Wishes and Treasures from the Valley, featured more than 60 vendors, food and entertainment. It saw the return of the Ironton High School...
IRONTON, OH
The Spokesman-Review

In the Kitchen With Ricky: Fall is in full swing with pumpkin tostadas

Tostadas are typically corn-based and eaten as a fried or toasted tortilla alongside soups and stews, ceviches and as a standalone, open-faced dish. We are focusing on the latter today for this local produce-driven fall recipe. Right now, you will find hard winter squash everywhere – from Green Bluff and...
RECIPES
mycbs4.com

Cedar Key seafood festival back at full capacity this weekend

It was canceled last year, But this weekend, Cedar Key's seafood festival returns, and some local business owners are excited for the crowds to come back. Cedar Key’s seafood festival is their biggest event of the year, which they missed last year. “It was very disappointing," said Cedar Key's Chamber...
CEDAR KEY, FL
KMPH.com

The Oakhurst Fall Festival in Full Swing throughout the Weekend

OAKHURST, Calif. — OAKHURST, Calif. (FOX26) -- The Oakhurst Fall Festival is in full swing!. The 28th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival, a “Small Town Fair” is a three-day festival at the Oakhurst Community Park. The event kicked off on Friday, October 8 and will end on Sunday, October 10. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Halloween celebrations in full swing at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Spooky season is here, and the Great Pumpkin Farm is prepared with plenty of pumpkins and lots of fall fun. All month, the farm has family-friendly festivities. The farm is kicking off the fun with the annual Pumpkin Olympics Saturday, where kids can run the Pumpkin Relay and Pumpkin Dash.
CLARENCE, NY
wdrb.com

Festivals in full swing this weekend in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana's weekend schedule is busy with fall festivals after a year off because of the pandemic. Kentuckiana Pride Festival is back at Waterfront Park on Friday and Saturday. Chad Eddings, Vice President of the festival, said there's 120 vendors planned and a list of entertainment including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reading Eagle

Pickfest returns to Boyertown with weekend full of music

After a one-year hiatus, of sorts, due to the pandemic, the grassroots community music celebration that is Pickfest returns to Boyertown this weekend. Daniel Bower, leader of the host band the Manatawny Creek Ramblers and one of the festival organizers, said last year’s event was a scaled-back affair that took the form of a fundraiser at Brakeman’s Cafe featuring Jack Murray and the Blue Tarp Wranglers.
BOYERTOWN, PA
97X

Full List Of Quad City Pumpkin Patches

It's pumpkin pickin' time in the Quad Cities. To make sure you and the family have a place to get your pumpkins and also have some fall family fun, we created a full list of pumpkin patches through the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Fall is in the air...
POLITICS
Wicked Local

Saugus Pumpkin Patch in full swing

The First Congregational Annual Pumpkin Patch is up-and-running and will be open through Halloween, Oct. 31. Pumpkins of all sizes are displayed on the church lawn and will be available for purchase every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Come and visit our Pumpkin Patch,” Coordinator Carl Spencer said....
SAUGUS, MA
coachellavalley.com

YUM FOOD FEST Sees Huge Crowds

The Inaugural Yum Food Fest held in the Coachella Valley at the Upperdeck of the Westfield Palm Desert Mall sees huge crowds attend tonight under the moon & stars. Organizers pre-sold 2,200 tickets with hundreds in line buying entrance passes from the opening at 4pm. They just texted me near 9pm while I am writing this article to tell The Coachellavalley.com they just hit over 7,000 people!
PALM DESERT, CA
94.9 HOM

See Peak Maine Foliage From Chairlift at Lost Valley Fall Fest This Weekend

Maine.gov tracks foliage through the state so residents and visitors can get the most of the vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows of the season. October 14th through the 20th is expected to peak foliage week for what they consider to be the central zone as well as the eastern zone which includes parts of the state from Fryeburg to Augusta, Bangor, and up to Houlton. Also included in that swath of the state is Auburn where ski resort Lost Valley is located.
MAINE STATE

