Hillsboro police search for armed robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an armed robbery suspect.

Police said officers responded to a reported robbery at the Chevron gas station at 7499 NE Imbrie Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect drove to the gas station, got gasoline, then went inside the business and used a gun to commit the robbery. Police said he fired at least one round from the handgun.

After the robbery, the suspect left the location in a 2013 black Nissan Rogue with a Mississippi plate of PRG1454.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should not approach him but should instead call the Hillsboro Police Department at (503) 681-6190 and reference case #21-17234.

