Florida Memorial had its best showing of the season Saturday and nearly toppled No. 6 Keiser. MIAMI – Sophomore quarterback Antoine Williams set a new modern-era program record for most touchdown runs in a single game with his three scoring scampers; Florida Memorial University set a new modern-era record for points scored in a single game; and the Lions had the ball, trailing by five with less than a minute, with the chance to upset No. 6 Keiser University before having their rally hopes dashed by a turnover in the waning seconds and ultimately falling 31-26 Saturday afternoon at Nathaniel “Traz” Powell Stadium.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO