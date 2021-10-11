CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit gain most among Asian currencies

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 112.400 112.22 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3551 +0.15 Baht 33.770 33.85 +0.24 Peso 50.610 50.54 -0.14 Rupiah 14200.000 14220 +0.14 Rupee 74.985 74.985 0.00 Ringgit 4.166 4.176 +0.24 Yuan 6.437 6.444 +0.11 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2020 Move Japan yen 112.400 103.24 -8.15 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 28.046 28.483 +1.56 Korean won 1194.600 1086.20 -9.07 Baht 33.770 29.96 -11.28 Peso 50.610 48.01 -5.14 Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13 Rupee 74.985 73.07 -2.56 Ringgit 4.166 4.0400 -3.02 Yuan 6.437 6.5283 +1.42 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

financemagnates.com

XRP Gains Popularity among UK-Based Investors

XRP, the world’s 6th largest cryptocurrency, has seen a jump in retail and institutional adoption during the last few months. According to a report published by eToro, one of the world’s leading multi-asset investment platforms, XRP remained the most popular crypto asset among retail investors in the UK. The data...
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian FX set for strong weekly gains as US dollar slips

BENGALURU (Oct 15): Most Asian currencies gained against the US dollar this week, as the greenback was headed for its first weekly loss in five after an improvement in risk appetite put a brake on the safe-haven currency's rally. Earlier this week, the US dollar touched a one-year high but...
Reuters

Asian shares track Wall St gains but China worries weigh

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged up on Friday, building on Wall Street's positive lead after a set of strong U.S. corporate earnings, although worries about the Chinese economy capped gains. Oil prices were at multi-year highs, a drag on growth in energy-importing markets in north Asia,...
albuquerquenews.net

Asian stocks make solid gains while correction in greenback continues

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Buyers swarmed Asian stock markets on Friday, cashing in on a global rush to stocks. Gains in Asia mirrored those made on Wall Street and other markets around the world a day earlier. Not everyone though see the gains being sustained. "U.S. gains will boost sentiment...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Indonesian rupiah gain, other Asian FX mixed

* Indonesian rupiah at near 8-mth high * Indonesia's 10-yr bond yields at 3-wk lows * Equities in Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines rise By Sameer Manekar Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Indonesian rupiah gained among mixed Asian currencies on Friday, with the rupiah scaling a near eight-month high supported by the recent surge in energy prices as well as the reopening of its holiday island of Bali to foreign tourists. Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy and a major exporter of commodities including thermal coal, is benefiting from a global energy crunch that is pushing coal prices to record levels due to high demand and supply disruptions. The rupiah is among the best performing currencies in the region, with only a marginal drop so far this year. On Friday, it appreciated 0.3% to scale its highest level since late-February, and was set to add 1% over the week, its best since early September. "Despite Bali's reopening to visitors from 19 low-risk countries, demand could be the bottle-neck in the short-term. While we remain cautiously optimistic on rupiah sentiments, its recovery path is likely to remain choppy," analysts at Maybank said in a note. The benchmark 10-year benchmark yields in Indonesia slipped 8.7 basis points to 6.207%, the lowest since September 24, tracking the global flattening of bond yields. Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging markets. Shorter-term U.S. yields have risen over the past two days while longer-dated yields have dipped, which has served to flatten the yield curve, indicating the market is anticipating a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors will also be waiting for Bank of Indonesia's policy meeting next week where the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady to boost economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's won appreciated 0.4% to hit an over two-week high, while equities advanced more than a percent to scale a two-week high. The Bank of Korea governor said it may be possible for the central bank to raise base interest rates at its next review in late November. Earlier this week the central bank kept the rates steady after it hiked its policy rate in August. Among other currencies, the Philippine peso added 0.2%, while the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit slipped marginally. Equities in the region were largely positive, supported by the easing of curbs in Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. Shares in the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand were up 0.6% each, with stocks in Manila scaling a nine-month high and Singapore stocks touching an over two-month high. Markets in India, were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields at 1.5299%, down 8.19 basis points this week ** U.S. 2-year benchmark yields at 0.3621%, up 4.23 basis points this week ** Indonesia trade surplus shrinks less than expected in September - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.23 -9.3 <.N2 1.29 5.38 8 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.06 +1.4 <.SS 0.29 2.75 S> 3 EC> Indones +0.18 -0.3 <.JK -0.62 10.14 ia 5 SE> Malaysi -0.08 -3.2 <.KL 0.15 -1.99 a 7 SE> Philipp +0.10 -5.2 <.PS 0.42 1.03 ines 5 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.38 -8.1 <.KS 0.84 4.88 C> 3 11> Singapo -0.01 -2.0 <.ST 0.33 11.66 re 2 I> Taiwan +0.24 +1.5 <.TW 2.18 13.65 9 II> Thailan -0.12 -9.8 <.SE 0.43 13.71 d 9 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
International Business Times

Most Asian Markets Up On Recovery Hopes But Tightening In View

Asian markets mostly rose Thursday as investors maintained optimism in the global recovery outlook but prepared for the end of an era of cheap cash with inflation continuing to surge on the back of supply chain problems and improving demand. After a year and a half of ultra-loose monetary policies...
chatsports.com

Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Global Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Digital Asset Holdings, Coinfloor, General Bytes, OKEx, BTC-e, Bitstamp, BitPay, Xapo, Kraken, Bitwala, Circle, BTCS, Huobi & Gemini.
Times Daily

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Day trade changes – Part two

From 3 numbers actually offers 4 possible ways to calculate for 1 number for day trade perfection. So far, its safe to pronounce 3 possible ways is correct yet which way is accurate and here is where it becomes interesting. Markets are man made inventions so the investigation is not...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities, FX gain as focus turns to U.S. inflation data

* S.Korea's won, Philippine peso appreciate * Singapore shares hit 2-mth highs * India's Nifty 50 scales record high By Sameer Manekar Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares hit two-month highs on Wednesday as most Asian equities logged strong gains, with stocks in India scaling a record high to mark their fifth consecutive session of gains. Among currencies, South Korea's won and Philippine peso appreciated as the dollar eased from its near one-year highs with markets waiting for U.S. inflation numbers. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, eased marginally to 94.356 from Tuesday, when it touched 94.563 for the first time since late September 2020. Investor focus turns to the U.S. September inflation numbers expected later in the global day to gauge the Fed's policy amid mounting inflationary pressures. "Expectations are for U.S. core inflation rate to remain elevated at 4% year-on-year, with any outperformance potentially providing further strength for the dollar," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG said in a note. "The overall risks to markets may be a quicker-than-expected pullback in monetary policy support, and the inflation data will be looked upon for confirmation." In Asia, the Singapore dollar firmed modestly while shares jumped as much as 1.6% to their highest since mid-August, a day ahead of a central bank policy meeting and release of third-quarter preliminary economic growth data. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages policy via exchange rate settings rather than interest rates, is expected to make no changes to its policy, a Reuters poll showed. The economic growth data, also scheduled for Thursday, is expected to show that the city-state's economy grew 6.6% on year in the September quarter, versus 14.7% growth in the prior quarter, according to a Reuters poll. Among other currencies, Malaysia's ringgit and India's rupee made modest gains, while China's yuan firmed as data showed September export growth unexpectedly picked up. India's Nifty 50 added 0.8% to scale a record high, with Tata Motors soaring nearly 20% on plans to boost electric-vehicle investments. India's retail inflation eased to a five-month low in September, data showed on Tuesday, helped by softer food prices and weak consumer demand. Elsewhere, shares in Jakarta were trading 0.5% higher after soaring nearly 2% to hit a more than two-year peak, while equities in Kuala Lumpur advanced up to 0.7%. Markets in Thailand, were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.7 basis points to 6.345% ** U.S. 2-year Treasury yields rise to 0.3520% ** Indonesia Sept. trade surplus likely narrowed - Reuters poll - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0611 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.11 -9.0 <.N2 -0.30 2.56 2 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.01 +1.2 <.SS 0.50 2.64 S> 7 EC> India +0.10 -3.1 <.NS 0.83 29.74 4 EI> Indones -0.04 -1.2 <.JK 0.47 9.00 ia 7 SE> Malaysi +0.14 -3.3 <.KL 0.55 -2.12 a 0 SE> Philipp +0.43 -5.1 <.PS -0.55 -0.99 ines 4 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.34 -9.0 <.KS 1.12 2.63 C> 8 11> Singapo +0.19 -2.4 <.ST 1.30 10.86 re 7 I> Taiwan +0.01 +1.1 <.TW -0.70 10.97 9 II> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
theedgemarkets.com

Thai baht rises more than 1%, other Asian currencies subdued

BENGALURU (Oct 12): While most Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, Thailand's baht gained more than 1% to scale an over two-week peak after the government eased quarantine rules for visitors from low-risk countries in a bid to revive its key tourism sector. Among other currencies, South Korea's won slipped...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms more than 1% on easing of quarantine rules

* Most other Asian currencies decline * Thai baht scales over two-week high * South Korea's won hits over 1-year low * S.Korea base rate unchanged at 0.75% By Sameer Manekar Oct 12 (Reuters) - While most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, Thailand's baht gained more than 1% to stand at its strongest in over two-weeks after the government eased quarantine rules for visitors from low-risk countries in a bid to revive its key tourism sector. South Korea's won slipped 0.5% to hit its lowest in more than a year, and equities lost nearly 2%, falling to their lowest this year after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged. Trying to keep the economic recovery on track while containing a surge in private sector debt, the Bank of Korea held the benchmark interest rate at 0.75%, as expected by a Reuters poll, after its first rate hike in nearly three years in August. Analysts at Capital Economics expect BoK to make two further 25 basis points hikes by the third-quarter next year, with another in early 2023. Writing in a note, they said recent data out of South Korea points to a decent recovery in the third-quarter, and solid progress on vaccination raises prospects for lifting of containment measures and a rebound in consumer spending over the quarter ahead. In Thailand, stocks advanced up to 0.8% and the baht firmed as much as 1.2% to hit its highest level since late September. Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday said the tourism-reliant country will end coronavirus quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries, including the United States, Singapore, and China from November. "The reaction on the recent Thai baht rally is largely due to the news of reopening, but I don't think it will extend the rally that much as fundamentals for the Thai economy remain weak," Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank. "It will be up to the direction of the U.S. dollar which will be weaker once the Fed begins tapering, with another factor being the foreign fund flows which the reopening theme might help," he said, adding that he expects the baht to end the year at 33-33.25 per dollar. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, was trading at 94.351 as of 0230 GMT, hovering near the one-year high of 94.504 touched at the end of last month. Investors are now focusing on U.S. inflation and retail sales numbers later this week, and are expecting the Federal Reserve to begin tightening policy next month. Elsewhere in Asia, the Taiwan dollar slipped 0.3% to its lowest since late-April, while equities slumped more than 1%. Among stocks, Indonesia's benchmark was up 0.7%, Philippine shares extended gains after clocking a sharp 3% rise in the previous session, while shares in Singapore were down more than half a percent. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 3.1 basis points to 6.394% ** India's retail inflation likely fell to a five-month low in September - Reuters poll ** U.S. two-year Treasury yields leaps to a more than 18-month high Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0343 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.04 -8.8 <.N2 -0.93 2.87 4 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.02 +1.1 <.SS -1.12 2.26 S> 7 EC> India 0.00 -3.0 <.NS 0.00 28.35 4 EI> Indones -0.08 -1.2 <.JK 0.54 8.62 ia 4 SE> Malaysi -0.02 -3.5 <.KL 0.44 -3.04 a 7 SE> Philipp +0.12 -5.4 <.PS 0.01 -0.21 ines 4 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.32 -9.3 <.KS -1.40 1.45 C> 6 11> Singapo -0.06 -2.5 <.ST -0.64 8.78 re 7 I> Taiwan -0.36 +1.2 <.TW -1.13 11.68 0 II> Thailan +1.26 -10. <.SE 0.62 13.40 d 41 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf indexes gain, tracking Asian shares

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets opened higher on Monday, mirroring gains in Asian shares, although the Saudi index bucked the trend. Asian shares edged higher led by China, which also helped U.S. stock futures pare early losses, while Brent oil prices extended their bull run to levels last seen in late 2018.
