There is something that is so much fun about looking at beautiful homes, even if they are a little bit outside of our price range. It's interesting to see the ideas and creations that these builders can create or ideas that can be created with enough money to make it happen. Each year the AIA of Dallas creates their tour of homes and people can make the trip to visit each tremendous property. In 2021 the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes is scheduled for October 23rd and 24th but we wanted to give you a peak into some of the homes including one specific home that is featured from Flint.

FLINT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO