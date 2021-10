Bears players are remembered for what they do against the Packers. Sometimes their careers are forever defined by those performances: safety Chris Conte playing the wrong coverage on Aaron Rodgers’ game-winning touchdown pass in 2013; quarterback Mike Glennon watching the snap bounce off his knee in 2017 in what would be his last start; outside linebacker Khalil Mack’s game-wrecking debut for the Bears in the 2018 opener, one that he’s been unable to replicate since.

