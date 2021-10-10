Blake Griffin accepts Kim Kardashian's token of love on 'SNL'

Kim Kardashian is set to host the Oct. 9th episode of Saturday Night Live, and the reality star is confident in her abilities to entertain the crowd. In the promo for the latest episode, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is asked by Cecily Strong if she's nervous about taking over the 30 Rock stage. "Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kardashian responded. "Memorize lines?" Musical guest Halsey reminded her, "No, there are cue cards." Kardashian then asked, "Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" to which Strong assured her, "No, absolutely not." Kardashian joked in conclusion, "This is so easy."

