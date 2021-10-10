Blake Griffin accepts Kim Kardashian's token of love on 'SNL'
Brooklyn Nets veteran Blake Griffin made a surprise appearance last night on a star-studded episode of "Saturday Night Live.". A day after his preseason debut on Friday versus the Bucks, in which he logged 20 minutes and recorded three points and five assists, Griffin surprised fans by showing up on the venerable comedy show. He joined celebrities Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Chris Rock and more on Saturday for a hilarious skit.
