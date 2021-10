Boy oh boy was it another ugly day to watch Pittsburgh Steelers football. They played poorly in close to every facet of the game, and their quarterback looked like he couldn’t hack it at this level anymore. Aside from a great drive to start the game, the Steelers looked like they didn’t belong on the field of play and really were dominated by the Green Bay Packers. Below you will find the grades for each of the Steelers units, and like most recent weeks, things get ugly pretty quick.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO