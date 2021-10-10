SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE SUNDAY NIGHT – Live Updates – Severe Weather Continues In North Texas Sunday Night

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ellis, Henderson, Hill, and Navarro County until 11:15pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Rains, Rockwall and Van Zandt County until 11:30pm. A Tornado Watch continues until 2AM for counties East of DFW. Timeline Below.

Severe Weather moved through North Texas Sunday evening prompting several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a few Tornado Warnings.

There was no confirmation Sunday night whether tornados touched down, but the National Weather Services issued several Tornado Warnings based on radar indications.

Reports of high winds were common throughout North Texas with one 70 MPH gust confirmed at DFW Airport.

Trees and powerlines were down in many areas as well. Oncor confirmed at one point that nearly 56,000 customers were without power in the DFW area.

CBS 11 Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin captured video of high winds in Haslet, Texas as the storms moved through.

Tim Anderson of Gunter told CBS 11 that he lost a large tree.

Tree Damage In Gunter Texas (Tim Anderson)

********* STORM TIMELINE *********

Updated 10:33pm

Update 10:29pm

Updated 10:26pm

Update 10:06pm

Update 9:57pm

Update 9:42pm

Update 9:15pm

Update 9:04 pm

Update 8:52pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Hood and Somervell County until 9:30pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Parker, and Wise County until 9:00pm.

Update 8:45pm

Update 8:33 pm

Storms are moving east at about 45 to 55MPH.

Update 8:08pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Parker, and Wise County until 9:00pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 8:07pm

Due to forecasted severe weather tonight, the State Fair of Texas will close at 8:30 p.m. The Fair normally closes at 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Update 8:00pm

National Weather Service says wind speeds in some storms in Palo Pinto county reaching 70 MPH.

Update 7:54pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cooke, Hood, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise County until 9:00pm.

Update 7:49pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 7:29pm

Update 7:26PM

Update 7:18PM

Update: 7:13PM

Radar

The story continues to stay focused on a severe weather threat tonight for the area. The Metroplex and much of north Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for the first time this fall.

Please download our weather app so you can safe from these storms tonight. We’ll be updating you all night on CBSN as well. Be weather aware! It has been since last Spring we had such a high threat of severe weather around here.

-Jeff Ray, CBS DFW Meteorologist