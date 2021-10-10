CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Kenneth James Werner, 83, Festus

myleaderpaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth James Werner, 83, of Festus died Aug. 24, 2021, in Stuart, Fla. Mr. Werner was a cabinetmaker and worked in the construction industry, building several apartments on Vine Street in Festus. He owned the Plastic Veneers store in Festus and worked for the Waggoner Store, then was a salesman for an irrigation company in Florida. He was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. He was a Catholic and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Born Jan. 1, 1938, in Lawrenceton, he was the son of Sylvesta (Govero) of Bethalto, Ill., and the late Leonard Werner.

